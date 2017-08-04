This Is Us Season 2 promises insight into Jack’s death and Sylvester Stallone cameo

At the NBC press day for the hit series This Is Us, the cast was upbeat and eager to show their enthusiasm about being on the fifth highest-rated show of last season and the stand-out ratings winner of all new shows.

When asked how she felt about doing more old-age make-up in Season 2, Mandy Moore simply grinned.

“I’m so lucky to have this job, I’ll be in age make-up and prosthetics as long as I have to,” she said. “We have it down to three-and-a-half hours, so it’s not that bad.”

Co-star Justin Hartley joked about the make-up, “It’s not that good, either.”

When the topic turned to whether the cast can venture outside without being swarmed by fans, Sterling K. Brown said that his life was unchanged by the success of the show.

“I pop in and get my bananas,” he said, admitting he often talked to fans “in great detail” about the show while running errands.

The show’s recent 11 Emmy nominations, including one for best drama, may have been good news, but it did nothing to make showrunner Dan Fogelman feel better.

After the show was nominated for three Golden Globes, Fogelman said the night of the awards “was one of the most nauseating nights of my life”.

As for the Emmys, he says, “I just hope I survive it.”

Fogelman also offered some details for fans eager to find out how the patriarch character on the show, Jack (played by Milo Ventimiglia), died.

“If that is a question haunting people, they will get all the answers this season,” he said.

“And the first episode will set the internet abuzz,” he said, adding that the premiere will give fans a “big chunk” of the Jack story.

Fogelman also screened a brief clip from the Season 2 opener, in which Randall (Sterling K. Brown) asks Rebecca (Moore) about his adoption.

Rebecca reveals that it was Jack’s strong belief that they needed to take in the abandoned baby that made it happen, and that Jack was, while imperfect, “as perfect as they come”.

When asked whether Fogelman ever regrets starting the show with Jack already dead, he said, “There’d be a very different family if Jack lived. I think it gives a lot of places to go with this family, there’s a lot of healing to be done.”

As far as the show becoming so hotly discussed — and debated — on the internet, Fogelman said, “I try not to read too much.”

He also didn’t let fan input change how Jack’s death is dealt with on the show.

“It’s going to play out the way it’s been planned from [the beginning],” he said before addressing fan upset that Jack’s death wasn’t revealed last season.

“There was a lot of talk about it, but not a lot of open rebellion,” he said.

Still, he added: “I think our first episode [of season two] will feed the beast enough.”

Fogelman also mentioned that Sylvester Stallone will “do a huge piece” on the show as part of a film project Kevin (Hartley) is involved in.

“Milo knows him really well, and that’s why it happened,” he said.

Fogelman also promised that Miguel (Jon Huertas) will become “more likeable” in future episodes.

“It takes a moment, and it won’t happen in one episode,” Fogelman said. “I think he can become a really beloved character.”

What was clear, though, was how much the cast loved the show.

“If you’re an actor and you’re working, then you’re lucky,” Hartley said. “And then there are jobs like this that come along and are one in a kazillion.”

Season 2 of This Is Us premieres September 26 at 9pm on NBC.