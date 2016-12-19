This is History: 2016 looks at Donald Trump, ISIS, homegrown terror, natural disasters and hacking

This is History: 2016 takes a look at the big stories of the year and the people who have made their mark on history.

2016 has been a year of chaos and change across the world, with the election at home of outsider Donald Trump, Brexit as the UK leaves the EU, war raging in Syria and terrible islamic extremist attacks in many western countries as ISIS went international.

Cyber attacks and cyber warfare have also been in the spotlight as our increasingly digital society makes our institutions of government, our companies and our personal details open to attack by those with the technical skills and often state backing to hack them.

President-elect Donald Trump’s campaign manager Kellyanne Conway is interviewed and talk about why Trump was elected and what that might say about the shift in politics across the world. Is it simply a populist wave or is there something deeper behind the rise of so-called anti-establishment figures?

Cyber security expert Dmitri Alperovitch also talks about the implications for all of as when our data can be accessed and as foreign powers seek to steal secrets and influence policy.

Isaiah Henderson also talks to the program, he survived the Pulse Nighclub attack that mirrored other such attacks on young people at their most vulnerable.

The show also looks at the famous people we lost this year with cultural icons of the 20th century like David Bowie and Muhammad Ali passing away.

