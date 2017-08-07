Things only get better for Leah Messer as she starts lipstick business on Teen Mom 2

This week on Teen Mom 2, Leah Messer is excited after she chats to a friend about setting up in business together selling lipstick.

Leah’s friend tells her about a new non-smudging lipstick product that she has been promoting online. She explains to Leah that with her large social media following they could really reach a lot of potential buyers. She also says that being at school would be OK as the business is pretty much run from home and online. They would get the orders in and then just ship them out to the people who have ordered.

In fact her friend thinks that the business and attending school would compliment each other as she would be able to put the newly learned skills on both to work.

Leah agrees and looks excited as her life really is starting to turn a corner for the better.

Also on this episode, Jace and his little sister Ensley meet, Jenelle Evans announces her engagement and Kailyn Lowry and Javi as they appear in court over the PFA.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Mondays at 9:00 PM on MTV.