Things get steamy as Married at First Sight couples spend first night together

Things get steamy on Married at First Sight tonight as the couples spend their first night together.

Last week’s premiere episode saw the three couples taking part in Season 5 get married after meeting each other for the first time.

This week it’s their wedding night and their first time alone together — with the question on everyone’s lips being whether they will consummate their marriages despite being total strangers.

Watch the clip below as Sheila Downs tells new husband Nate Duhon: “I’m so excited to sleep with you…like, sleep with you.”

Meanwhile Ashley Petta and Anthony D’Amico share a kiss and record an intimate blog while lying together in bed.

But it’s Danielle DeGroot and Cody Knapek who look like they’re getting cosiest, as the pair are filmed caressing each other in bed.

He says: “Definitely I want to have sex with my wife.”

But it’s not all happy families, as Nate reveals that his mom doesn’t approve of him marrying a stranger.

And she is filmed as she gets emotional telling him: “This was crazy.”

Married at First Sight airs Thursday at 9/8c on Lifetime.