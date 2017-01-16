The Young Pope meets his public in Episode 2

In the second episode of The Young Pope starring Jude Law, we see Lenny prepare for his first appearance in public as pope.

He might have been born Lenny Belardo, but now he is Pope Pius XIII and thousands of faithful followers are keen to see him in the flesh.

Lenny has a meeting with Cardinal Spencer before his scheduled appearance in St. Peter’s Square, but reunions are always tricky and this is no exception.

Also on this episode, the Vatican’s marketing team are surprised by Lenny’s lack of enthusiasm for getting his face out there and Sister Mary meets up with an old friend of the new pope, from back in his orphanage days.

If you missed the first episode then you can catch-up on HBO’s site or for a reminder watch the short recap below.

Watch The Young Pope at 9pm on HBO.