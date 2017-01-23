The Story of God With Morgan Freeman asks: What are heaven and hell?

This week, The Story of God With Morgan Freeman looks at our concepts of heaven and hell.

Since humans first left any sort of record they seem to have had various ideas about what happens when you die. Many cultures have also developed concepts of heaven and hell, both being places you might end up after you die according to how your life was lived.

Freeman examines various philosophical and religious ideas and talks to some people who claim to have experienced what happens when you die.

A nurse describes a near-death experience she had whilst her baby was born.

She had a C-section and during the procedure she had trouble breathing. After passing out, her pulse went for 8 minutes and she was pretty close to being clinically dead.

Next thing she remembers being far above her body but she felt no relationship with anything she could see.

Next she felt a tugging that seemed to drag her through the wall and into a white space. She emerged into an Eden like landscape with forest and waterfall, where she felt at one with everything.

Freeman investigates the thought that we make our own heaven or hell right here on Earth.

