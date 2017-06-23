The Shocking Truth spotlights serial killer Aileen Wuornos

This episode of The Shocking Truth examines the murders committed by infamous serial killer Aileen Wuornos.

When Wuornos she was younger she’d been convicted of various DUI offences and one of disorderly conduct but nothing serious that would point to what she was about to do.

However, as she got a little older the criminality seemed to escalate and by the time she hit her early 30s she and her girlfriend had been investigated for various assaults.

At the time she started murdering in Florida in 1989 Wuornos was working as a prostitute and she claimed her first victim was shot in self-defence. He was a convicted rapist and she claimed her tried to rape her.

She went on to shoot dead another 6 middle-aged men over the next year, with their partially clothed bodies found abandoned on isolated roads.

Police were able to identify her as a suspect when various belongings from the victims turned up in pawn shops. Some had fingerprints on them and since Wuornos was in the police database they were able to make a match. Various witnesses also reported Wuornos and her girlfriend Tyria Moor seen driving the victim’s cars.

Wuornos claimed all seven men had tried to rape her and that all the killings had been in self-defence.

However, she was convicted and given several death sentences and on October 9, 2002, she was executed in the Florida State Prison.

In 2003 the movie Monster starring Charlize Theron as Wuornos was released to critical acclaim and won Theron an Oscar.

