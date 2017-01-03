Monsters and Critics

The Seven Year Switch is back for a dramatic and sexy Season 2

3rd January 2017 by
The Seven Year Switch

The Seven Year Switch is back as four couples try to save their marriages by swapping partners

The Seven Year Switch is back for Season 2 and it looks like there will be plenty of drama.

This season follows another four couples who are going to move in with a complete stranger for so-called Switch Therapy.

A lot of the partners can't wait to get their clothes off!

A lot of the partners can’t wait to get their clothes off!

The participants are all pretty nervous but from the preview it looks like a lot of them have very very shaky marriages already and quite a few are eager to strip off and get touching their new switch partner!

This dude can't wait to show off his body and his switch partner thinks he's hot

This dude can’t wait to show off his body and his switch partner thinks he’s hot

We’d guess those ones are not going to be reconciling with their better halves anytime soon.

Crazy to take part? Well one couple are seen throwing their wedding rings into the ocean.

Expect plenty of drama, tears and a few sexy encounters!

Catch the season premiere of The Seven Year Switch – With this Ring at 8 PM on FYI.

Got something to say about this? Tell us in the comments!

You may also like

Pages

Monsters and Critics