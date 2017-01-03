The Seven Year Switch is back for a dramatic and sexy Season 2

The Seven Year Switch is back for Season 2 and it looks like there will be plenty of drama.

This season follows another four couples who are going to move in with a complete stranger for so-called Switch Therapy.

The participants are all pretty nervous but from the preview it looks like a lot of them have very very shaky marriages already and quite a few are eager to strip off and get touching their new switch partner!

We’d guess those ones are not going to be reconciling with their better halves anytime soon.

Crazy to take part? Well one couple are seen throwing their wedding rings into the ocean.

Expect plenty of drama, tears and a few sexy encounters!

Catch the season premiere of The Seven Year Switch – With this Ring at 8 PM on FYI.