The Scrooge of Scribner Creek, Parker Schnabel, has it out with Kelly on Gold Rush

Waste not, want not — never truer a phrase than when digging up paydirt.

This week’s Gold Rush on Discovery revealed the frustrations that fan favorite Parker Schnabel is feeling with his gold production far lower than he expected.

Kelly Fediuk feels the heat of Parker’s wrath as he is shown where good paydirt lays fallow, unmined and left with gold in the river rocks.

Parker is halfway through the season at Scribner Creek, but has only mined 1,075 ounces — around a quarter of his 4,000 ounce 4.8 million dollar gold.

He needs around a 150 ounces a week to stay on target. But last week’s haul was just 96.

Parker goes to Scribner Creek to see why this situation is so bad, and is discouraged so has it out with Kelly.

Parker says: “I’m really not happy with where I am this point in the season. The halfway mark and we’re nowhere near halfway at Scribner Creek.”

While Tyson is loading the feeder, Kelly is digging pay and Parker shows him where the paydirt is left behind. River rock holds the gold, and Parker chides Kelly over his sloppy work.

He tells Kelly: “Come here, I just want to look at something with you. There’s f****** pay rock. Look at that! That’s the best stuff…all of that’s pay, all of this is pay.

“I’ve been trying to figure out why our numbers are so bad, and I think it’s because a lot of the best pay we’re leaving in here.”

Kelly tries to explain but Parker isn’t having it. He says: “That’s not the way we do pay.”

