Ramona Singer is 60 on The Real Housewives of New York City

You’d never guess it by looking at her — but Ramona Singer turns 60 on this week’s The Real Housewives of New York City!

The episode sees Dorinda Medley put on a surprise party for the entrepreneur, who looks remarkable for her age.

However, Ramona unwittingly throws a spanner in the works when she ends up arranging to go on a date the same night!

All Ramona’s friends and family are gathered for the party in an NYC skyscraper, and Dorinda thinks she’s pulled off the surprise by making Ramona think she’s going to a different party.

The pair were supposed to go together so Dorinda could make her have a big entrance, but Ramona is feeling pressured about timing because of her date — so just jumps in a cab.

Some fans have been left stunned to find out that Ramona is 60. One said on YouTube: “Damn, I didn’t know Ramona was 60.”

Another added: “Wow, Ramona looks good at 60.”

This week’s RHONY also sees Carole Radziwill go canvasing ahead of the presidential election, before watching the results come in at an election-night party.

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.