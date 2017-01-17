Tears as Lisa Vanderpump’s son seeks out biological parents on RHOBH

This week on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Lisa Vanderpump’s adopted son has decided he wants to find his biological parents.

Max, 25, hopes to discover more about his natural blood-line and his roots. But it’s not an easy time for any family, never mind one in the spotlight like the Vanderpumps.

Lisa gets emotional during a meeting and has to leave the room, but will they be able to work through this difficult process?

Meanwhile, Erika Girardi is working on a music video and reckons nearly every one she does manages to offend someone…not that she’s bothered!

Also on this week’s episode, Dorit Kemsley tries to improve her relationship with Lisa Rinna and Eileen and Eden hears all about Lisa Rinna’s run-in with Kim at the game night.

Catch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills – It’s Expensive to Be Me at 9 PM on BRAVO.