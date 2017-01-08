Kenya Moore ‘threatened’ by ex Matt Jordan on The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Kenya Moore receives a threatening message from ex Matt Jordan on this week’s The Real Housewives of Atlanta — telling her she’ll “regret” it if she calls the police or flirts with another guy.

The drama comes after Kenya is signed up to host the opening of Peter’s club in Charlotte, and he asks Kenya if she minds if Matt comes too.

At first she says “absolutely” as she doesn’t want to alienate Matt from his guy friends.

But she then changes her mind as she doesn’t want to cause any unnecessary scenes which would take the spotlight away from Peter’s opening.

She tells Peter to cancel Matt’s flight, but when Matt finds out he posts a video on social media having a dig at Kenya.

Kenya then admits: “I’m getting text messages from him, saying ‘I promise I’m going to make it my business that you never want to talk to me again.

“Do anything to manipulate any situation from this point on and I promise you with every fiber of my being you’ll regret every move you make.

“Call the police, I promise you will regret it. Flirt with another guy, you will regret it. Come to me humble, and open your arms.'”

She says: “He’s like threatening me to come back to him or he’s going to go ham.”

This week’s The Real Housewives of Atlanta also sees Kandi Burruss ending up feeling betrayed by a former employee, while Sheree Whitfield gets ready for her tell-all book to come out.

Porsha Williams moves back in with her mum for the short-term, while at Peter’s club opening Phaedra Parks is taken by surprise when some unexpected visitors show up.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.