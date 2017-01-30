The ladies of Love & Hip Hop head to Mexico for some Cancun fun

This week on Love & Hip Hop, the ladies head to Cancun for a much needed break from the city.

They arrive at The Pyramid At Grand Oasis and Kimbella just loves the place, she says it’s: “out of this world, only been here for a few minutes and I’m already in heaven. I’m ready to have some fun and I’m not letting anything kill my vibe.”

Juju also shows off a couple of chapters from her new book, Secrets of A jewel. She says the final book will be a series of relationship stories, and pretty racy ones at that.

However, Yanda then arrives with Bianca and that goes down like a lead balloon with Kimbella. She has no problem with supporting Bianca but she does have a problem with Yandy. Plus she reckons bringing work to a girl’s holiday is just not cool.

Bianca seems to be keeping a low profile and says she just wants to have some fun.

Meantime, back in New York City Self takes revenge on Cisco.

