The ladies of Love & Hip Hop head to Mexico for some Cancun fun

Love & Hip Hop Kimbella

Kimbella is ready to have some fun in Cancun on Love & Hip Hop

This week on Love & Hip Hop, the ladies head to Cancun for a much needed break from the city.

They arrive at The Pyramid At Grand Oasis and Kimbella just loves the place, she says it’s: “out of this world, only been here for a few minutes and I’m already in heaven. I’m ready to have some fun and I’m not letting anything kill my vibe.”

Juju shows off extracts from her new book

Juju also shows off a couple of chapters from her new book, Secrets of A jewel. She says the final book will be a series of relationship stories, and pretty racy ones at that.

Yandy (R) arrives with Bianca and causes a stir

However, Yanda then arrives with Bianca and that goes down like a lead balloon with Kimbella. She has no problem with supporting Bianca but she does have a problem with Yandy. Plus she reckons bringing work to a girl’s holiday is just not cool.

Bianca just wants to chill and have some fun

Bianca seems to be keeping a low profile and says she just wants to have some fun.

Meantime, back in New York City Self takes revenge on Cisco.

Watch Love & Hip Hop – Cancun at 8 PM on VH1.

