The Gang goes black on It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia premiere

Hail, hail, The Gang’s all back! A life-changing lightening storm creates havoc for The Gang on It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia — as they turn black in the Season 12 opener.

“Quantum Leaps,” “wild assumptions” and electrical havoc make for a hilarious return of the friends.

The episode deftly addresses social issues relevant to what’s going on in America today. But it’s couched in the humor and genius of Rob McElhenney and company, who continually use comedy to bring home questionable cultural trends and hard truths. The show never gets old.

The clip below opens as they all watch The Wiz, with Charlie saying the musical is “kinda cool” before Frank weighs in and says it “sucks”.

After questioning remakes of classic films, The Gang ponders being black in modern times America.

Noting things have improved for African Americans in the USA, Mac says: “We did have a black president before the orange one.”

But Glenn says that our lives “aren’t all that different”.

Cue the special effects.

The Gang’s electric heating blanket shorts out while they argue, before they look in the mirror and realize they’ve become black versions of themselves.

Frank has a black doppelganger, with up-and-coming actor Farley Jackson (Rosewood) cast as “black Frank”.

The Gang then proceeds to sing to 70s sitcom-sounding musical numbers as they ponder their new deeper melanin-hued reality.

The gang has always been Mac (Rob McElhenney), Dennis (Glenn Howerton), Charlie (Charlie Day), Dee (Kaitlin Olson) and Frank (Danny Devito).

And they do a great turn as they find themselves face-to-face with their black alter-egos. The episode is a musical extravaganza packed full of surprises.

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia was created by Rob McElhenney. He’s the executive producer along with Glenn Howerton, Charlie Day, Michael Rotenberg, Nick Frenkel, Tom Lofaro, Scott Marder and David Hornsby.

It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on FXX.