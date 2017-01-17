Clues at borehole 10-X and the Hedden Shaft on The Curse of Oak Island

This week on The Curse of Oak Island, the team search for more clues as they make a return to borehole 10-X.

Last week the divers were down the C1 shaft and although they detected metal and could feel something that felt man-made, they were unable to identify it or bring anything to the surface.

This week, despite financial constraints, they intend to try again and also return to 10-X to search for further clues.

Returning to 10-X is not what everyone in the team wants to do, but they did find a few items of interest there in the past and they are hoping to find more this week.

Rick and Marty Lagina often have a different take on clues and even on what area to explore next, but their passion for the project and treasure always trumps any disagreements.

Also, in this web only clip find out how the Hedden Shaft could reveal the location of the Money Pit. The team discover the remains of this XYX shaft and prepare to excavate it further.

It was dug in 1937 by Gilbert Hedden and is supposed to have run alongside the Money Pit and then branched into it at about 125 feet down.

