The Curse of Oak Island: Did Samuel Ball find treasure?

This week on The Curse of Oak Island, the team investigate the mystery of Samuel Ball.

Metal detecting reveals some finds that seem to date back to the 1700s, which the team reckons could change everything.

What looks like gold is also discovered at the bottom of the drill hole, though it’s impossible to tell exactly what it is through the murky water.

They think this could be related to Samuel Ball, who lived between 1791 and 1846. Ball was a black man in an age when that made it tough to make a living in an already harsh frontier environment.

But he ended up a cabbage farmer and spent a good chunk of his life living on Oak Island. By the end of his life he owned over 100 acres on the Island and nearby, this led many to think he had found gold on the island.

The logic being he found some when he was first granted land on the island then used that to buy even more, with some investigators saying there is no way he could have made all his money from cabbage.

Some commenters on Reddit think the brothers might even have planted some gold just to drum the price of land on the island.

Let’s see if they find anything this season!

