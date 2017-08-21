82 year-old Kathryn Bishop is stomped to death and only The Coroner can bring her justice

This week on The Coroner: I Speak for the Dead, an elderly lady is brutally killed but all the suspects seem to have alibis.

March 4, 1993, in Hummelstown, PA, and eighty-two year old Kathryn Bishop is found beaten to death in her home.

In a particularly brutal attack ,the senior had been stomped to death some time between 9.00 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. the night before.

The kitchen door window was broken and the basement window was open, with the dryer below it having scuff marks from someone’s shoes.

The murder shocked the small town and there was pressure on police to bring the culprit/s to justice sooner rather than later.

Their first port of called was to Timothy McEnany and his cousin Andrew Reischman, who’d been cleaning Bishop’s chimney the day she was killed. McEnany admitted he was in the house but on the night she was killed McEnany said he was at a bar some 15 miles from Bishop’s house until 1:30 a.m.

A cook at the bar remembered seeing McEnany around 6 p.m. but not after this time. Though a bartender did recall seeing him around midnight and told police that he was acting as if he wanted to be noticed.

On the night of the murder a neighbor of Bishop’s heard a crash around 10 p.m. and spotted a man matching the description of Reischman running down the street and there is forensic evidence at her home.

Despite the alibi, McEnany was charged with criminal homicide, robbery, burglary and criminal conspiracy. He was later found guilty in two separate jury trials and his appeals failed, he was given a life sentence.

However, the case has attracted some controversy with some campaigners saying it is a miscarriage of justice and that the murderer was much closer to home. It’s also been sighted in several law publications for other reasons.

