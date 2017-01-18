The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf CEO’s hilarious transformation on Undercover Boss

The transformations on CBS’s Undercover Boss are always entertaining — but this week’s makeover of John Fuller, the CEO of The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, has to be one of the most hilarious.

The coffee chain chief, who used to be President and CEO of Johnny Rockets restaurants, swapped his polo shirt and short grey hair for an ageing rocker look with long blonde locks, a chequered shirt, and a black t-shirt emblazoned with a skull.

How people didn’t suspect him, we have no idea…

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf is one of the biggest privately owned coffee and tea chains in the world with more than 1,000 franchised branches in the United States and around 30 in other countries around the world.

It was started back in 1963, with Fuller becoming President & CEO in August 2010.

He donned his dodgy guise while still not long into the job in a bid to meet employees without them knowing who he was. He hoped the exercise would give him a better idea of how the company worked and where he could make improvements.

In the episode Fuller finds a team of committed, energized and possibly over-caffeinated employees.

But surely, surely, some of them saw through his disguise…

Undercover Boss airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on CBS.