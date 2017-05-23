It’s Wes Bergmann vs. Johnny Bananas on The Challenge: Champs vs. Pros

One of the longest rivalries in the history of The Challenge comes to a head tonight, as Wes Bergmann and Johnny Bananas take on each other in the elimination round.

Wes is a two-time champion of the MTV show while Bananas is a six-time victor — and the face-off is something fans have been waiting to see for a long time.

The pair go head-to-head in a blindfold challenge with both totally psyched for what they each see as the ultimate battle, with both playing for charities — Wes for the American Cancer Society and Bananas for the Special Olympics.

Fan favorite Wes says: “Winning in any elimination is awesome — but beating Johnny Bananas at anything is going to be particularly rewarding.

He adds: “I’ve had a very long book with Bananas…many chapters…it doesn’t feel right to have never battled him one-on-one. It’s time to settle this.”

Meanwhile, Bananas is all revved up and ready to go. He says: “Wes has that ability to irritate the f*** out of you. Beating him finally in an elimination would be huge.”

Wes won Challenge seasons The Duel and Rivals II while Bananas won The Island, The Ruins, Rivals, Battle of the Exes, Free Agents and Rivals III.

Also on this week’s The Challenge: Champs vs. Pros, NFL stars Shawne Merriman and Kamerion Wimbley lead a game of pick-up football.

But it doesn’t end well when it leads to a clash between Lolo Jones and Lindsey Jacobellis off the field.

Tonight’s episode is preceded by a one hour special at 8/7c counting down 15 of the best unseen Challenge moments including cast members getting naked and other crazy antics.

Watch a segment of Wes and Bananas’ face-off in the footage below:

The Challenge: Champs vs. Pros airs at 9/8c on MTV.