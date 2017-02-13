The Bachelor: Who is contestant Rachel Lindsay?

Rachel Lindsay is one of girls to make it the furthest in Season 21 of The Bachelor. But who is she and what’s her backstory?

Rachel, 31, is an attorney from Dallas, Texas, who describes herself on her Twitter as a “lawyer by day, Bachelor 21 contestant by night”.

The 5’4″ beauty has worked in her current job at Cooper and Scully, P.C. since December 2015. They have offices in both Texas and California, and she works at their branch in Dallas.

She first qualified as a lawyer in 2011, after receiving her Juris Doctor (J.D.) degree from Marquette University Law School. She previously studied a B.S. in Sports Management at The University of Texas at Austin.

Rachel is a civil defence attorney, representing clients at both state and federal level, and was recently named as one of the “ones to watch” by the Dallas Association of Young Lawyers.

Her specialties include local government law, commercial litigation, tort law, premises liability, and general insurance defense.

Before joining Cooper and Scully, she worked for two years as an associate attorney for legal defense firm The Willis Law Group, and before that for two and a half years as an attorney at Brown & Hofmeister.

On top of work, she also takes time out to volunteer by tutoring high school students through the Beacon Hill Preparatory Institute, helping them read, write and prepare for SATs.

READ: Who is The Bachelor contestant Corinne Olympios

She also regularly gets involved with activities at her church. In her free time, Rachel enjoys watching and playing sports, taking time out to go to concerts, creative writing, dancing and reading.

She has two tattoos, one on her right rib cage saying Reciprocity and a bible verse on her waist on the left side.

On the Bachelor, she was the first African-American woman to win the First Impression Rose. She went on the show after realising she was focusing too much on her career — fearful that she’d missed out on finding love.

It could also provide her with a new pathway into the limelight, thanks to her growing fame. She already has a growing fan-base on social media with 7,000 fans on her Twitter and 65,000 on Instagram at the time of writing.