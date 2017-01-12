The Americans team enjoyed watching real-life Russia spy drama play out ‘in twisted way’

The team behind Season 5 of FX’s hit show The Americans said they enjoyed “in a twisted way” watching the story of Russian hacking and spying play out in the aftermath of Donald Trump’s election win.

However after recent revelations, star Noah Emmerich said: “Now it doesn’t feel so good”.

Emmerich, who plays FBI Agent Stan Beeman in the series, was speaking at Television Critics’ Association (TCA) winter press tour, where FX announced Season 5 of the show will premiere on Tuesday, March 7 at 10pm ET/PT.

He was taking part in a panel discussion along with other stars and producers of the critically acclaimed drama, the premise of which is increasingly relevant in these interesting times as relations between the USA and Russia are, well, interesting.

The series stars Keri Russel as Elizabeth and Philip Jennings as Matthew Rhys, a couple who are on the surface a normal American family living in the Washington, D.C., suburbs during the 1980s.

However, they front a travel agency which obfuscates their real jobs: Russian sleeper agents sent by the Soviet Union to the United States for dirty deeds and malfeasance.

This spy drama and erotic love story intertwines and is one of the smartest thrillers ever to hit the TV screen. What kind of hold does Mother Russia have on our planted Americans? This season proves to be a rollercoaster.

Producer Joe Weisberg told EW: “For us, the penultimate season is just another season of telling a story of this family and the people around them…it’s not ramped up. It’s not hyped up. It’s not building the tension — but it will be a great season.”

Also taking part in the TCA panel alongside Emmerich were creator Joe Weisberg, executive producer Joel Fields, stars Russell and Rhys (via satellite), and Holly Taylor.

The Americans Season 5 premieres Tuesday, March 7 at 10pm ET/PT on FX.