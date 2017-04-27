The Amazing Race is Italy bound as Milan and Lake Como await

The Amazing Race 29 continues this week as the teams head to sophistication and beauty of Italy in the shape of Milan and Lake Como.

This week the teams face sailing challenges on Lake Como, where George Clooney had a home, and some pretty hairy rock climbing in the foothills of the Alps. Of course they will also be inline for some awesome food and fine wine, but there is always a price!

Will they all hold it together or will the stress get too much? Already we’ve seen some of the teams pushed to breaking point with their personal relationships deteriorating to the point where they can hardly bear to talk to each other.

Last week the teams made their way from the tropics of Zanzibar to the colder climes of Norway.

Will an Italian double u-turn spell disaster? Here's your first look at Thursday's Amazing Race. Posted by The Amazing Race on Wednesday, April 26, 2017

The Amazing Race airs Thursdays at 10:00 PM on CBS.