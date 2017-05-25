The Amazing Race for $1million continues in South Korea

The Amazing Race 29 continues this week as the every-shrinking number of teams battle to claim the $1million up for grabs.

Now down to four teams, the adventure heads to Seoul in South Korea where their skills are tested both with high and low tech challenges.

It’s a long way since the total strangers formed into teams and now they’ve made it so far the stakes are higher than ever.

This week they have to battle virtually as they test their arcade skills with a fighting video game, though thankfully the blows landed are all digital.

In previous episodes we’ve seen some team members come close to real blows, so maybe it’s not a bad thing to let off a bit of steam!

Later their dexterity is further tested as they have to stack cups, a weird game which the Koreans are the masters of…

Who will make it to the final three?

The Amazing Race 29 airs Thursdays at 10/9c on CBS.