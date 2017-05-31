Terra Jole’s book title causes fierce fights on Little Women: LA

The title of Little Women: LA star Terra Jole’s new tell-all book causes two huge fights on tonight’s episode of the Lifetime show.

The memoir, which is set to be published in August, is titled Terra Jole: Fierce at Four Foot Two.

But Jasmine Arteaga Sorge finds fault with the use of the word “fierce”.

She tells Briana Renee about it, and Briana immediately suspects it’s a jab at her after their recent feuds.

Briana’s favorite quote is Shakespeare’s “Although she be but little, she is fierce”, and she uses the hashtag #littlefiercemama on her social networks.

So after her and Terra’s various run-ins, including claims Briana tried to steal Terra’s manager, the choice of words doesn’t go down well.

But Terra stands by it, saying: “I couldn’t give two f***s if Briana hashtags ‘fierce’.”

The drama escalates into two massive fights between Jasmine and both Terra and Elena Gant.

Also in this week’s episode of Little Women: LA, Christy is stunned when she finds out about Terra showing off the scandalous video of her to the other ladies.

And when Briana goes to Terra for advice about her career, she is shocked to find out what people are saying behind her back.

LWLA_615_20_REV WED_Lifetime_HD_Final Spots.mp4 Wednesday's are looking pretty fierce again. Little Women LA is moving BACK to Wednesday nights this week. Posted by Little Women on Saturday, May 27, 2017

Little Women: LA airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Lifetime.