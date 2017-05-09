Terra Jole breaks down over cancer fears on Little Women: LA

Little Women: LA star Terra Jole breaks down in tears on this week’s Little Women: LA — when the results of a mammogram show that she could have breast cancer.

The 36-year-old star went to her doctor for a check up when her breasts began leaking blood following the birth of her daughter Penelope, and then again before the birth of son Grayson.

She was hoping for the best when she went for the mammogram several months later and the leaking had stopped. However, the results showed “findings that may be due to breast cancer”.

Terra cries as she tells husband Joe Gnoffo on this week’s Little Women: LA: “I just knew something was off.”

In footage from the episode, Terra explains: “After I had my daughter both of my breasts were leaking blood. The nurse said it was kind of like rusty pipes and they were clearing themselves out before you breast-fed.

“I didn’t see it again until before I had my son.”

She then went to to the doctor for an examination, and he told her it was not something he would say was either common or normal.

Medics waited to do the mammogram until the milk being produced during and after her pregnancy had stopped.

Terra explains after getting the test results: “The bleeding stopped months ago, so when I went in for the exam today I was pretty sure that everything was going to be fine, but it wasn’t.”

She then reveals to Joe on the show how she is set to undergo a biopsy where they will take out part of her breast and send it away to a laboratory for testing.

She sheds more tears as she tells him: “I just feel s*** for not getting it checked out sooner.”

She adds in an interview with producers: “I know Joe is trying to put on a tough-guy persona but I can tell he’s scared.

“Any woman that goes through this path is brave but people in their family are just as brave, because it doesn’t just affect you — it affects your entire family.

“My children are super-young, and this is supposed to be the beginning — not the end.”

Terra receives some concerning news from her doctor. Posted by Little Women on Monday, May 8, 2017

Also on this week’s Little Women: LA, Elena Gant has a baptism party for her twins, but Terra gets upset when she finds out Jasmine Arteaga Sorge has been named their godmother rather than her.

Little Women: LA airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Lifetime.