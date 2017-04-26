Teretha and Chad’s remarkable progress on My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now?

Praising the good Lord and her doctor in Houston, Dr. Younan Nowzaradan, former My 600-lb Life subject Teretha Hollis-Neely has a new lease on life.

On tonight’s My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now? Detroit native Teretha shares her journey, and it’s a remarkable one.

Since her gastric sleeve surgery, Teretha has lost over 300-lb and looks forward to the day she can keep up and actively play with her grandkids.

An additional surgery to remove a large skin mass called a lymphedema on Teretha’s right leg finally allows her to move back to Detroit.

In her recovery phase, Dr. Nowzaradan arranged for her to use a lymphedema pump to help stimulate the stagnant circulation in her legs.

Now the progress is real for Teretha, but the fears are always that she might revert back to old eating habits and gain back the weight that plagued and caused her great discomfort.

Dr. Nowzaradan says of her journey: “As doctors, we must not lose hope for any patient regardless how difficult the situation may be.

“It is our moral obligation to understand their daily struggles and constant humility. We should never be prejudiced nor discriminatory against them.

“No matter how challenging their situation may be, our mission is to transform their life to one of hope and make it enjoyable to live.”

Also tonight we revisit Chad. After having to quit his trucking job over his 700-lb weight, Chad fell into a deep depression and wound up becoming home bound.

His sofa became a prison as his family watched him sink deeper into dangerous weight levels.

Chad asked his wife Ayesha to help him in an effort to save his life and their marriage. She went back to work while he started the hard work with Dr. Nowzaradan.

One success after another fueled his dedication. Chad finally received bypass surgery and he has shed almost 300-lb.

This weight-loss allowed for him to regain his employment. But as those of you who follow these weight-loss medical series know, the pounds can come off but the psychological “weight” of why someone has become so heavy is harder to change.

Now he is tempted by a diet of sweetened energy drinks and crisps which are threatening to derail the amazing progress he has since made.

My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now? airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on TLC.