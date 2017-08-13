Tense moments on Shahs of Sunset as Mike worries they might be shot during Israel visit

This week on Shahs of Sunset, the trip to Israel continues as the Shahs explore their spiritual side and also come to realise how segregated the country is.

At one point the Shahs visit an area of the city of Akko that they think is mixed Israeli and Muslim. It soon become apparent that nearly everyone is muslim and indeed the locals all think that they are Israelis. The potential for danger is all to real for Mike who explains that it just takes one angry guy to call a few friends and next thing there could be a sniper on the roof taking pot shots at them.

The #Shahs aren’t afraid their cultures clashing — but is Mike? The Israel trip continues on a new episode TOMORROW @ 8/7c! Posted by Shahs of Sunset on Saturday, August 12, 2017

However, everyone else remains cool and despite their Western dress the visit passes without much incident.

Later Reza Farahan has an emotional trip to the Western Wall where he gets in touch with his Jewish side and fills a hole in his life he feels has been there for a long time.

Shahs of Sunset airs Sundays at 8:00 PM on BRAVO.