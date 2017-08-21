Twitter tells Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry’s baby daddy Chris Lopez to get DNA testing done

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry has been posting images of her breastfeeding and enjoying her new baby but baby daddy Chris Lopez has also been sharing his thoughts about his new son.

Tweeting on Twitter he said that: “My lil man put a smile on my face every time I look at him lol.”

The response was mainly positive with commenters advising him on how to be a good father and to make sure he is there for his new child.

However, some were less kind and wondered why they were waiting to name their child and asking whether is was just all about the cash.

Shayna tweeted:” like why do they have to make this even more trashy by not naming the kid” and Lauren exaplined that “Kail wants a big pay out. Like the tabloids care that she’s a 3×3.”

Others were even nastier, with one person posting “Better get that dna testing done bro @ KailLowry f***s anything.”

Nothing like social media to bring out the best in people eh!

Meantime on this week’s show Kaulyn is annoyed her pregnancy gets leaked and Ali confesses something very personal to Leah.

What Will Leah and Corey Decide? TOMORROW: Will Leah and Corey's big decision separate Ali from her classmates? Posted by Teen Mom 2 on Sunday, August 20, 2017

Teen Mom 2 airs at 9:00 PM on MTV.