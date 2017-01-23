Teen Mom 2: Kailyn is cold as ice and is Jenelle Pregnant?

On this week’s Teen Mom 2, Jenelle denies she is pregnant and Kailyn gets even colder towards Javi.

Jenelle and David are confronted by one of the show’s producers over a video where they appear to be talking about her being pregnant. They both flat out deny it but there sure is a lot of sniggering going on…

Meantime, Javi looks like he is struggling to adjust to Kailyn’s new frosty attitude to him. He’s round to get his accumulated mail and she won’t even let him use the house bin. She also wants his keys back and he looks genuinely shocked when she checks his keys to make sure he’s not hanging on to one. He’s clearly find it hard to come to terms with the fact she does not want him around her or in the house.

Also this week, Jeremy is not exactly happy about Leah’s plans for a break and Chelsea finds out that Adam has fallen behind on child support.

Catch Teen Mom 2 – Privacy Please at 9 PM on MTV-E.