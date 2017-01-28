Tearful and transformed Sui heads home to Virginia on Pit Bulls and Parolees

Pit Bulls and Parolees, Sui is finding it tough to say goodbye to Villalobos but it’s time to go home.

Leaving a place you’ve grown to love is never easy and so it proves for Sui.

Earl remembers Sui when he was “out doin, what he was doin” but says he always had a good heart, always a genuine guy.

Sui reckons it was Earl’s guidance that stopped him going back on the streets. Reminding him that anything could happen out there and that he a girl and kids.

He says Earl really changed his life and tearfully he expresses just how much Tia’s project means to men like him, a real second chance at life.

Also on this week’s episode, a newly married couple in New Jersey are looking to adopt a dog and Tia rescues another injured animal.

Catch Pit Bulls and Parolees – Longing for Home at 9 PM on Animal Planet.