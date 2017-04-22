Team seeks Woman of the Woods in the Dark Forest on Mountain Monsters

This week the Mountain Monsters team are headed to the Dark Forest in Lee County, Va., where they hope to catch the Woman of the Woods.

Buck says the Appalachian Investigators of Mysterious Sightings (AIMS) team are just trying to find out what lives in the woods. Soon enough they stumble on some strange symbols hanging on the trees and remember how these appeared last time they ventured in.

It seems the Woman of the Woods knows that they are in her forest and she does not seem too happy about it. Made out of twigs and branches, the symbols looks like an ominous warning or territory marking.

However, things get off to a bad start when Jeff falls under the spell of the forest and need help from the rest of the team. To make matters worse they also realise that the Woman of the Woods is not a lone and that other cryptids are roaming the dark forest.

They suspect a Bigfoot is also roaming the amongst the trees and perhaps even more worrying, a cryptid known as the Black Wolf.

Mountain Monsters airs on Saturdays at 10/9c on Destination America.