Team Ruff takes on Team Fluff in Puppy Bowl XIII

Puppy Bowl

Puppy Bowl XIII kicks off at 3P ET/12 PT, don’t miss the Rock Cats at halftime!

Puppy Bowl is back for its 13th outing, as the canine alternative to the Super Bowl kicks off with more cute puppies taking to the field than ever before.

With cuter, better behaved and maybe even smarter players, who could resist 75 puppies from 32 animal shelters as they compete on the miniature football field for glory.

Intense action as the pups make a play

For those of a feline persuasion, don’t fear because the halftime show promises kittens galore and some excellent guinea pig cheerleaders.

The Rock Cats will be bringing down the house at halftime, more fun than President Trump making late night calls to world leaders!

Yes, Kitty Gaga and the Rock Cats will be performing some of their greatest hits.

Finally for the rule sticklers, Punxsutawney Phil the groundhog will be keeping an eye on the coin toss.

Check out this roundup clip of all the best moments from Puppy Bowl over the years.

Watch Puppy Bowl XIII kicks off at 3p ET/12p PT on Animal Planet, with the pregame an hour earlier.

