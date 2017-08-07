Teairra Mari’s new man Cisco Rosado clashes with her friends on Love & Hip Hop Hollywood

Teairra Mari’s new man Cisco Rosado clashes with her friends when she introduces them to him on this week’s episode of Love & Hip Hop Hollywood.

Taairra and the Love & Hip Hop New York star are totally smitten when he flies over from the east coast to see her, with the pair professing their love for each other.

He is hesitant to meet her social circle because he fears his links to the Creep Squad will make things difficult.

And his worries prove to be right when he clashes with her friends.

Teairra Mari has to make a hard decision on a NEW #LHHH TONIGHT at 8/7c! pic.twitter.com/23O3qaJD3V — Love & Hip Hop (@LoveHipHopVH1) August 7, 2017

Watch lovey-dovey footage of the Teairra and Cisco below as she tries to convince him to meet her social network.

He says in an interview with producers: “You know, I’m not mad at meeting Teairra’s friends. For some reason all that Creep Squad bulls*** be having people feel like they know me, when they really don’t.”

Cisco also opens up about the troubles he has with a spinal injury after being stabbed in the back when he was younger.

Also on this week’s Love & Hip Hop Hollywood, titled New Bae, Ray J struggles with his conscience over his secret, Chanel rushes to defend her friend at Safaree’s party, Lyrica makes a big demand of A1, and Alexis and Solo run into a problem over their relationship.

Love & Hip Hop Hollywood airs Mondays at 8/7c on VH1.