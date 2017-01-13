John Legend to debut new song In America for Season 2 of WGN series Underground

John Legend will debut a new song, In America, for the Season 2 premiere of WGN’s series Underground, it was announced today.

The new 10-episode second season debuts on March 8, and continues the tale of the struggle for freedom within a divided America.

Legend, the series executive producer, will also guest-star as abolitionist Frederick Douglass — although he told the Television Critics Association (TCA) winter press tour today: “It’s not much more than a cameo.”

Season 2 sees Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Aldis Hodge (Rosalee), Amirah Vann (Noah), Christopher Meloni (August), Alano Miller (Cato) and Jessica de Gouw (Elizabeth) return with Marc Blucas back as John Hawkes. Aisha Hinds is cast as Harriet Tubman.

Adding to the cast is Jasika Nicole (Fringe) as Georgia, an abolitionist who is stationed in the Underground; Jesse Luken is cast as Smoke, the unflappable leader of the Patty Cannon gang; and Michael Trotter as Biographer, an observant oracle of sorts.

Underground Season 2 premieres on March 8, 2017, at 10pm ET/PT on WGN America.