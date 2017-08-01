Tamra Judge weeps as she opens up over estrangement from daughter

Tamra Judge broke down in tears on this week’s episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County, as she opened up about her estrangement from her daughter Sidney Barney.

She and her daughter have been estranged ever since she and Sidney’s dad divorced in 2011. They have had brief reconciliations since then but nothing that has lasted.

This week’s RHOC saw Tamra, her father, her son Ryan and her brother attend an event looking at alienation among families. Tamra first wept when she told how her mother had not turned up for the event.

She said: “It hurts my feelings that my mom didn’t think it was important enough to show up.”

Then she revealed how when she was a child and her own parents divorced, she chose sides, siding with her mom. But she told how she has since fixed her relationship with her father.

Giving a tearful speech at the event, Tamra told how her father, son and brother signified three generations of alienation. She said: “I have lived the past three-and-a-half years in what I call ‘silent pain’.”

She added in an interview with producers: “I divorced Ryan’s dad, my mom and dad divorced. Divorce does horrible things to families.

“Every single day it hurts. And the only thing I can do to try and get through it is to try and help other people, so they don’t have to feel the same pain.”

