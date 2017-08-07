Tamra Judge: Lydia McLaughlin taught me it’s OK to talk about faith

Tamra Judge has told how hanging out with Lydia McLaughlin after her return to The Real Housewives of Orange County has taught her it’s OK to talk about her faith.

The 49-year-old got baptised in the Season 10 finale back in 2015, and says Lydia — who was not on RHOC at the time — was one of the only people from the show to text and congratulate her.

Tamra also revealed that while she views her faith as “private”, spending time with Lydia after her return to the series this season showed her that it’s “OK” to talk about her beliefs.

The RHOC star took part in a bible study class during the Season 12 premiere, where she opened up about her estrangement from daughter Sidney — which she also spoke about while giving an emotional speech last episode.

Tamra said in an interview with Bravo’s The Daily Dish that she was glad Lydia was back on the show because she has a “positive attitude”.

She added: “I feel like a lot of people, maybe cast members, past cast members, kinda bashed me for the baptism, and Lydia was one of the only cast members, ex-cast members at the time, that sent me a text message and was really excited. [And] just was really happy for me.”

Tamra said she didn’t want to be someone who preaches to others as it’s not her “style”. She added: “But I found out from hanging out with Lydia that it’s OK, it’s OK to talk about it. It’s OK to talk about your faith.”

This week’s episode of RHOC sees Lydia and her husband Doug reveal they were both virgins before they got married, while they have a talk with their son Stirling about the meaning of sex during a vacation to Hawaii.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.