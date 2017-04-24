T.I. tired of gossip on T.I. and Tiny: The Family Hustle

On this week’s episode of T.I. and Tiny: The Family Hustle, T.I. is getting a little tired over the attention his every interaction with women gets.

He appreciates all that his success and fame has brought him but the relentless blogging over who he might be dating or seeing can get a little old. He thinks that sometimes he just needs to stand next to a woman or say hello and the next things he’s getting married!

T.I. reckons there is an “avid thirst” to connect him with whomever he’s standing next to and that means he has to careful who he hangs out with, no matter how innocent or casual.

Later T.I. is looking to have a fresh start with his house but nothing comes cheap and he doesn’t want the budget to run away with itself.

Also on this episode, Niq Niq thinks about using her mug shot on the artwork for her new release.

T.I. and Tiny: The Family Hustle airs at 10 PM on VH1.