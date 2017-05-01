Superheroes Decoded: Part 2 looks at ‘American rebels’ like Iron Man, Luke Cage and X-Men

Tonight’s second part of the Superheroes Decoded documentary miniseries Superheroes Decoded on History looks at characters including the Hulk; Black Panther; Iron Man; Luke Cage; Wolverine and the X-Men.

The episode focuses on those superheroes who challenged authority and took the side of outsiders. These are characters with a rebellious side, and who are not afraid of breaking the rules for their own means.

Superheroes Decoded: American Rebels will look at where they came from, and how they have been depicted on the big screen in the modern day.

It also looks at how they relate to the real world, what the parallels are between them and society, and what they mean to people today.

The mini docuseries features rare access to some of the biggest names in comics, at both Marvel and DC, as well as other experts and superfans.

Included are interviews with Marvel legend Stan Lee, DC writer Brad Meltzer, and Iron Man director Jon Favreau.

Also featured are Captain America: Civil War star Anthony Mackie and directors Anthony and Joe Russo, as well as A Game of Thrones writer George R.R. Martin.

Last night’s first part looked at the origins of iconic comic book stars including Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Captain America and Spider-Man, and how they were a reflection of America’s “deepest fears and greatest aspirations”.

Superheroes Decoded | Tonight at 9/8c From Superman to Luke Cage, Superheroes Decoded reveals the secrets of America's favorite comic book heroes. The story begins tonight at 9/8c. Posted by HISTORY on Sunday, April 30, 2017

Superheroes Decoded: American Rebels airs tonight at 9/8c on History.