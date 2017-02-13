Lindsay Hubbard and Everett Weston on brink of break-up in Summer House

Things are not looking good for Lindsay Hubbard and Everett Weston on Summer House — after the pair have a massive fight on this week’s episode.

The row comes as the other housemates are all living it large and having a party. But as couples too often have a habit of doing, they let their differences get in the way of a good time.

With the party in full swing, Everett and Lindsay are in the bedroom having it out — with Lindsay asking Everett why he didn’t ask her about her birthday.

Thing escalate quickly with lots of accusations of “I’m not screaming!” — another common couples habit.

When Everett walks out, Ashley Wirkus — one half of the ever-entertaining Wirkus Twins — tries to go and comfort Lindsay.

And she’s totally put out when Lindsay gives her the cold shoulder and questions whether she can trust her.

Ashley says: “What have I done to betray your trust but be a really good friend to you, put up with your and Everett’s BS the whole summer, try to support you, give you advice?”

She adds to the camera: “I snapped. I really did.”

Summer House airs Mondays at 10/9c on Bravo.