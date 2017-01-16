Summer House serves up sex, sun and alcohol-fuelled fun of the rich on Bravo

Bravo’s long-awaited new reality series Summer House is here — following a group of fast-living young and rich New Yorkers as they let their hair down in the sun.

It’s work hard and play hard for this bunch of high-flying friends, who earn big sums during the week then let loose at the weekends in a summer house they hire out together in the beach town of Montauk, Long Island.

From Memorial day, the last Monday in May, to Labor Day, the first Monday in September, anything goes as the affluent amigos hold huge parties and live a life of alcohol-fuelled debauchery with their friends in their summer playground.

The Hamptons is the first place that comes to mind when you think of rich New Yorkers letting their hair down, but Montauk?

As life and soul of the party Carl Radke says: “Everyone’s heard of the Hamptons, that’s like your mom’s friend who wears pearls. Montauk is like your mom’s friend’s daughter who’s a little promiscuous…and by a little, I mean a lot.”

Bravo’s new series gives us a glimpse into the lives of the young rich and the dramas that inevitably emerge between the group of friends as they deal with an overdose of sex, nudity and gossip. It also features many of their friends, including some famous faces like Stassi Schroeder from Vanderpump Rules.

Summer House features a main cast of nine including Cooke, who isn’t quite ready to commit to being a fully-fledged adult and settling down — not until after Labor Day at least.

We also meet the identical Wirkus twins, Ashley and Lauren, who love letting loose but are at a major turning point in their lives.

Lauren has her eyes on player ex-model Carl Radke, who is relatively new to the group of friends. Then there’s uber alpha female Lindsay Hubbard and former Army Iraq veteran Everett Weston, who are longtime friends but have everyone stunned by getting into a relationship.

Lindsay’s roomie Cristina Gibson works as freelance reporter and struggles with her various friendships, and there’s also wild card Stephen McGee — who doesn’t hold back when it comes to saying what he thinks — plus flirty and newly single Jaclyn Shuman who is looking for something to keep her mind off her ex.

Summer House airs Mondays at 10/9c on Bravo.