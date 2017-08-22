Studios back Mom star Allison Janney’s Planned Parenthood campaign with Emmy ad matching donations

The makers of hit sitcom Mom have backed star Allison Janney’s campaign to support the non-profit organization Planned Parenthood — announcing in an Emmy advert that they will match donations made to it.

The advert for the CBS/Warner Bros. show, which would typically be part of a campaign to try and boost Janney’s chances of winning, said: “Allison Janney didn’t want us to do an FYC [For Your Consideration] ad. But we are doing one anyway.

“In celebration of her Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, donations made using the link below will be matched through August 28, 2017.”

The advert then refers to a special link where donations can be made.

Thank you @warnerbrostv for supporting me and @PPFA during #Emmys2017. Donations are matched through Aug. 28. Every little bit counts! pic.twitter.com/sNEfLdJSxB — Allison Janney (@AllisonBJanney) August 16, 2017

It comes after Janney and Mom producer Chuck Lorre donated Mom’s $250,000 planned campaigning budget for the Emmys to support Planned Parenthood back in May.

They decided to divert the money after the House of Representatives voted to defund the organization, which provides reproductive health care for women.

Janney, who is nominated for her flawed and human character Bonnie Plunkett in the series, won Emmys for Best Comedy Supporting Actress for the same role in 2014 and 2015.

Janney has won a total of seven Primetime Emmy Awards in the past. Along with her Mom wins, she received the awards for her role as CJ Cregg, press secretary to the President on NBC’s The West Wing (Drama, Supporting Actress, 2000-2001; Drama, Actress, 2002 and 2004) and for Margaret Scully, a sexually frustrated wife who discovers her husband is gay on Showtime’s Masters of Sex (Drama, Guest Actress, 2014).

Her latest award nomination is for her poignant moment in the episode Tush Push and Some Radishes, where her character Bonnie finds out her estranged mother (who abandoned Bonnie as a child) has died.

In the course of cleaning out her personal items, Bonnie discovers she has a half-brother her mother kept custody of and raised — and that she has a windfall of cash.

The 2017 Emmy Awards will take place on September 17.