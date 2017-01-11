Strippers fight as Vivica’s Black Magic descends into chaos

Vivica’s Black Magic descends into chaos this week, as choreographer Darrin Henson storms out and the local and out-of-town dancers end up in a fight.

The screen queen is left at her wit’s ends as she watches her strip club dream start to crumble before her very eyes just as the guys are about to make their first performance.

Her efforts have been mired in difficulties, but things go from bad to worse when Darrin returns this week to find out that dancer Alvester Martin has made changes to his choreography.

And as things in the studio turn heated, he storms out telling her: “It’s anarchy happening right now. Find someone else, because I’m out.”

Meanwhile a rift develops as a rivalry becomes evident between the dancers who live in the area and those from out of town, which ends up in a fight.

And if things can’t be smoothed over Vivica faces not only having her opening night turning into a disaster, but her whole Black Magic dream ruined.

It seems to be one thing after another for Vivica. This week’s episode, titled Locals vs Out of Towners, comes as she deals with the fallout of comments she made last week which suggested gay men would not be welcome at her new club.

Vivica’s Black Magic airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on Lifetime.