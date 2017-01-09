Stevie J has Tommie Lee in tears on Leave it to Stevie

Stevie J leaves Tommie Lee in tears on this week’s Leave it to Stevie — after he expresses doubts about her music career.

The drama unfolds when Stevie drops by as Tommie is taking part in a photoshoot, looking drop dead in red.

She tells him it’s for a mix-tape she’s doing, and straight away puts it out there that she wants him to help her get it out there.

She says: “I can make songs all day but I don’t know what to do with them! What’s next?”

Stevie J then asks how long she’s been “doing the music thing”, and she reveals it’s only been a few weeks!

But he’s not down with it, saying: “You telling me you’ve been rapping for two weeks, and I’m supposed to be with that?”

Cue the waterworks as Tommie breaks into tears, saying: “I brought you here to my photoshoot, and you f*****g insulted me like I’m just some rinky-dink ass girl?

“I’m sick of you taking me for a joke, yo. I don’t want to have to prove myself to

nobody.”

But the drama seems to work, as Stevie J then offers to get on board. She says: “Are you serious?”

Also on this week’s Leave it to Stevie, he takes on Yung Joc and Scrappy in a dispute over who’ll do the representing for the new brand, and Faith Evans calls a time-out on Ray J.

Leave it to Stevie airs Mondays at 9/8c on VH-1.