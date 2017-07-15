Steven Pasquale: Who is actor who plays Billy Brennan on Doubt?

CBS’s legal thriller Doubt stars Katherine Heigl as an attorney who falls for her client. But who is actor Steven Pasquale who plays the sexy murder accused Billy Brennan?

Pasquale was born in 1976 in Hershey, Pennsylvania, famous as the home of Hershey’s chocolates.

Young Pasquale quickly found an interest in theater and the performing and attended Meadow School for the Arts.

A move to New York helped Pasquale become a part of the theater scene. His biggest role included playing Chis in the 1998 American run of Miss Saigon, Joe in Spitfire Grill, and Fabrizio in the pre-Broadway production of musical The Light in the Pizza.

He then segued into TV with small roles in shows like Six Feet Under and Platinum. In 2007 Pasquale landed the lead role of Dallas in special effects blockbuster AVP Requiem but sadly the movie was a critical flop.

Luckily, his fortunes changed when he scored the continuing part of Sean Garrity in TV fire drama Rescue Me which ran for seven seasons.

Pasquale married Toni Award-winning actress Laura Benanti in 2007 after the pair met while performing at the AIDS foundation’s Secret Garden concert. Unfortunately, the marriage did not last and the couple divorced in 2013.

Pasquale recently played Elfman in Season 6 of The Good Wife and controversial Detective Mark Fuhrman in the hit show American Crime Story: The People vs. O.J. Simpson.

Broadway is still important to Pasquale, with recent roles in Bridges of Madison County and Assassins. He also started dating the star of Broadway smash Hamilton, Phillipa Soo after the pair were set up on a date.

Thanks to a shared love of noodles and theater, in 2016 the pair announced their engagement via Instagram.

As well as keeping us guessing over his guilt or innocence in Doubt, Pasquale can soon be seen in new financial services play Junk and has just signed on to play opposite Sarah Jessica Parker in HBO’s recently announced black comedy Divorce.

Is he guilty or not? The Billy Brennan murder case will keep you guessing all season. Posted by Doubt on Thursday, February 16, 2017

