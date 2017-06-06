Steve McQueen’s old motorcycle goes under hammer in Mecum Motorcycle Auctions

One of screen legend Steve McQueen’s old motorcycles goes under the hammer tonight in Mecum Motorcycle Auctions on NBCSN.

The show features footage from the inaugural Mecum Las Vegas Motorcycle June Auction, which took place at the end of last week from June 2-3.

One of the prized lots was a 1968 Husqvarna 250 Commando owned by The King of Cool, which was bought new by The Great Escape actor in 1967.

He bought it to use in races, something he enjoyed doing in his free time.

The bike forms part of The Zimmerman Brothers Collection, which all went under the hammer at the auction and also include motorcycles owned by fellow movie stars James Coburn, Lee Marvin and Bud Ekins.

McQueen’s bike did not sell during the auction, according to the Mecum website.

The Zimmerman Brothers Mark and Randy also put up for sale their collection of restored and original 1959 to 1982 Triumph motorcycles, thought to be the best collection of its kind in the USA.

Also being auctioned were the Ernest “But” Cox Collection — 30 motorcycles owed by the estate of the former Antique Motorcycle columnist.

Mecum Motorcycle Auctions airs tonight at 7/6c on NBCSN.