Steve Gold opens up about sister’s disability on Million Dollar Listing New York

Former model and Million Dollar Listing New York realtor Steve Gold opens up about his sister Laura’s learning disability on this week’s episode — during an emotional trip home to see his family.

Laura is the oldest of three siblings, while Steve is the youngest. He explains on tonight’s MDLNY how she has been dealing with a learning disability since she was a child.

He adds: “She might have some difficulties in some things, but in some other areas she far exceeds people. She is the most genuinely kind person on this planet.”

During the episode Steve also talks about how much he looks up to his parents, mom Nancy and dad Richard, and the example they have set him in their relationship.

He says: “My parents are such an example of what I think marriage should be. For over 40 years they’ve been married.

“It’s something I truly look up to them for and I hope I have that some day.”

Million Dollar Listing New York airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.