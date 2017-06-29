Steve Gold in hilariously awkward date on Million Dollar Listing New York

Million Dollar Listing New York’s new star Steve Gold tonight takes center stage in one of the season’s funniest moments — when he ends up on a hilariously awkward date.

The model turned luxury real-estate broker meets up with Taylor, with whom he shares a mutual acquaintance, after she drives into Manhattan from New Jersey.

When he says he usually drinks whisky she initially seems taken aback by the choice, but agrees to “give it a whirl” — before proceeding to drink them like “water”.

When he tells her he’s part Russian, she says: “Well, I’m Russian to get another drink right now…”

He tells producers: “It’s definitely the first time my date drinks faster than me.”

After chasing her Yamakazi Japanese whiskies with a dirty Martini, Steve is left totally bemused. He says: “You should never mix. Someone didn’t get the memo.”

There are also awkward moments when the conversation turns to plastic surgery and she asks him whether he gets botox, before telling him she gets her “lips done”.

He says: “Taylor, she’s very pretty but maybe a little too “done”, if you know what I mean?”

Million Dollar Listing New York airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.