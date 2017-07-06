Steve Gold clashes with co-lister on stunning SoHo penthouse on Million Dollar Listing NY

This week on Million Dollar Listing New York, Steve Gold has his hands on an amazing SoHo penthouse but he also has a co-lister.

The penthouse really is an amazing looking place with some great views and its been fully renovated. Steve thinks it will move pretty quickly but this time around he has a co-lister to work with.

Steve and the co-lister cannot even agree who the buyers are liable to be, with him thinking young playboy or playgirl and his co-lister thinking more an international buyer, who just uses the penthouse now and again. Steve think this is wrong as clients like that want a full services building with a doorman and gym, which this property lacks.

They agree to disagree on the likely buyers but then they cannot agree on when to have an open house, with the co-lister looking to do something very early morning and Steve preferring something around lunchtime.

Also on this episode, Ryan is forced by a seller to remove one of his team members from a listing.

