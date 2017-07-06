Monsters and Critics
Steve Gold clashes with co-lister on stunning SoHo penthouse on Million Dollar Listing NY

Steve Gold is clashing with his co-lister Lori on Million Dollar Listing NY

This week on Million Dollar Listing New York, Steve Gold has his hands on an amazing SoHo penthouse but he also has a co-lister.

The penthouse really is an amazing looking place with some great views and its been fully renovated. Steve thinks it will move pretty quickly but this time around he has a co-lister to work with.

Steve and the co-lister cannot even agree who the buyers are liable to be, with him thinking young playboy or playgirl and his co-lister thinking more an international buyer, who just uses the penthouse now and again. Steve think this is wrong as clients like that want a full services building with a doorman and gym, which this property lacks.

They agree to disagree on the likely buyers but then they cannot agree on when to have an open house, with the co-lister looking to do something very early morning and Steve preferring something around lunchtime.

Also on this episode, Ryan is forced by a seller to remove one of his team members from a listing.

