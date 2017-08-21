Stephanie Hollman breaks down over Brandi Redmond feud on The Real Housewives of Dallas

Stephanie Hollman breaks down in tears over her feud with Brandi Redmond on this week’s episode of The Real Housewives of Dallas.

Last week’s premiere saw it revealed how the former besties had fallen out over the summer, and in an unexpected twist Brandi had formed a bond with co-star LeeAnne Locken.

This week cameras capture Stephanie with tears streaming down her face as she says: “The one person who was supposed to love me like a sister, just threw me away like a piece of trash.”

However, when Stephanie tries to put a wedge between Brandi and LeeAnne things don’t go to plan and it turns both LeeAnne and fellow co-star Cary Deuber against her.

The episode also sees Stephanie being the last to find out when her husband Travis spends millions on a luxury home in the city.

Meanwhile new Housewife D’Andra Simmons — who joined the cast at the start of the season along with Kameron Westcott — falls out with her mom when she starts making suggestions about her mother’s cosmetics business as part of her long-term plan to take it over.

Meanwhile, things get messy when Brandi and Stephanie come face to face at a ‘Howl-O-Ween’ dog costume competition.

The Real Housewives of Dallas airs Mondays at 10/9c on Bravo.