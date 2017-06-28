Stassi Schroeder gets answers over grandmother’s mysterious death on Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry

On tonight’s episode of Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry, Stassi Schroeder has an intense reading which helps give her solace over the sudden and solitary passing of her grandmother.

During the reading, the Vanderpump Rules star reveals how her family have never known whether her grandmother died from an accidental overdose or from taking her own life.

Stassi also recalls how she was found dead not long after her mother had a premonition that something was wrong while at a party.

Tyler then tells Stassi, who had a joint reading with co-star Kristen Doute, that the signals he is getting from her grandmother is that she died without closure from those around her.

He tells her: “She’s having me talk about her passing and the circumstances that she went.

“She doesn’t feel like when she went she had full closure with the people around her.

“She wasn’t able to have closure or really convey her feelings to the full extent.

“The feeling is basically, ‘I die without being able to have a resolve.'”

During the episode, Doute also gets help solving a family mystery, while Tyler also gives a reading to Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir where the subject of his divorce is brought up.

And skeptical and brutally honest television host Nancy Grace comes to terms with her feelings of guilt over her father’s death.

Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry airs Wednesdays at 8 PM ET/PT on E!